Nine-year-old Oceanside surfer already turning heads

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Jeremiah Depesa has been surfing for 34 years and now is sharing his passion with his daughter, a nine-year-old spitfire named Blossom.

He said he initially eased her into the sport by tandem surfing with her when she was six. Blossom said it wasn’t easy at first.

“My dad forced me, I didn’t like it at first,” she said with a laugh.

Eventually, she was able to get on her own board, and with the help of Jeremiah, picked the sport up quickly.

“She was doing really good with me pushing her in and when she was eight, we decided to do a contest and she won the whole thing for her age group,” said Jeremiah.

Since then, she’s been dominating surf competitions. She’s currently training with the director of surfing for the Olympics, a sport that was just added in 2020.

“Every parent wants their kid to be in the Olympics right? Professional surfing would be cool but olympics for a father, I’d be pretty proud,” said Jeremiah.

Blossom said she loves the sport, and wants to pursue it professionally.

“It’s just like you’re in a different dimension, you’re surfing and it’s so much fun,” she said.