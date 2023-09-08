Nili Ringer Goldfarb laced up skates for years before creating Ringer's Roller Rink

Nili Ringer Goldfarb has been lacing up her skates for years. Growing up, she hit the skating rink with her family, played roller derby and eventually coached her own team.

Her past led her to where she is today.

"We built this place out of necessity. We had to. We had nowhere for my team to go. So we built it for roller derby,” she said.

But right after the grand opening of Ringer's Roller Rink in 2020, COVID shut everything down.

“This is a struggle I have an empty bank account," Goldfarb says. "As a small business owner, we are never flying high — we are always going up against the wind. We put a great face on, but we are fighting to keep this place open.”

Since the roller rink is an outdoor business, they were able to open up months after the on-set of the coronavirus pandemic. At first, they offered small skating lessons.

"People got into skating at home during the pandemic, and we were here to teach people and it grew from there,” Goldfarb says.

Now, Ringer’s Roller Rink is a place where the community can come in to skate in a facility that features vibrant colors and positive vibes.

"It’s so filled with life and vibrancy and we want to bring that to everyone in San Diego,” Goldfarb says.

Friday marked the business' grand re-opening.