Niece pleads for answers nearly 40 years after Scripps Ranch woman's murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been almost 40 years since a prominent business woman was gunned down in her Scripps Ranch home.

Georgia Joe Haggai was 42 years old when she was murdered.

"I always wanted to know the why," said Christa Ramey, Haggai's niece.

No one has ever been arrested in connection to Haggai's death.

According to police reports from the night of the murder, San Diego Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 5 a.m. on March 31, 1986, on the 9900 block of Dichondra Court.

Tony Johnson, a retired senior investigator for the San Diego District Attorney's Office, says Haggai was shot once in the chest and then again with a "contact wound to the top of the head."

Johnson believes the nature of this shooting indicates the motive was personal.

"It’s clearly an execution because it’s not an accidental shooting, it's not an anger shooting. It’s somebody who thought about it and deliberately targeted Georgia to kill her," said Johnson.

The killer left behind no shell casings, little to no physical evidence and no neighbors could give police a good suspect description.

"If there is no evidence in '86, there is no evidence in 2024 either. You’ve got to play the hands your dealt," said Johnson.

Haggai came to San Diego from Michigan in her early twenties.

She became a prominent business woman, owned her own home, and earned a reputation as a "civic leader," according to newspaper articles following her death.

Ramey is now asking anyone with information about her aunt's murder to contact the district attorney's office.

"Georgia Joe deserves justice," said Ramey.