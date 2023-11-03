Newest migrant drop-off center opens as Border Patrol reports record fiscal year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Buses come and go throughout the day at the newest migrant drop-off location near Mid-City San Diego.

Anywhere between 400 and 700 migrants arrive daily, according to SBCS.

The non-profit gives asylum seekers resources to get on their feet after leaving border patrol custody.

Traffic along our southern border is a story we've been following all year.

Beginning when a temporary processing facility popped up at the end of January as the end of Title 42 loomed.

Border advocates looked on at the facility on February 1 as they predicted what could be next.

"Typically whenever there are developments like this, especially when they are not forthcoming with their motivations we can only expect that there is something on the horizon," said Jaqueline Arellano.

There was.

Migrants arrived in the hundreds when Title 42 was lifted. All our team has talked to said they are hoping for a shot to call the US home.

Then processing centers reached capacity leading to street releases at our local transit hubs.

"The journey started September 15. I had to leave because there was some trouble going on back homes," said Salieu Jalioh, a migrant dropped off at the Iris Avenue Trolley Center in October.

All this led to where we are today— a record fiscal year along our southern border.

San Diego Sector reported nearly 230,941 encounters with migrants that's an increase from last fiscal year when agents encountered 176,290 people.

Of the 230,941 Border Patrol said 5,198 were unaccompanied children.

Agents report they have not seen numbers like this in 20 years.

SBCS expects the current operation to run for at least the next three months.

