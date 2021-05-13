Newborn baby found dead at San Diego homeless encampment, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating the reported death of a newborn baby at a homeless encampment near City Heights.

At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego Police were called to the 3500 block of 38th Street, in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, in response to reports of a deceased infant.

Police at the scene told ABC 10News that responding officers confirmed the baby’s death and detained the mother for questioning.

According to police, detectives from the department’s Child Abuse Unit are investigating the incident.

Police did not release any further information on the case, including the cause of the baby's death.