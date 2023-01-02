New Year's goals begin: Point Loma gym sees increase in traffic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hitting the gym and getting in shape might be your New Year’s resolution.

It’s the most common new year’s resolution of 2023, according to Statista.

“I’m kinda just taking the new year and rededicating myself to my health and mental health—a positive outlook. I’m looking forward to being consistent about it," said Dario Herrera, gym member.

Herrera is already on his second workout of the year.

Statista reported 52 percent of new year’s resolutions in 2023 were exercising.

“I’m not shocked. I hear it every year and it seems like by the end of January everyone forgets about that," said Herrera.

Point Loma Sports Club estimates seeing a 10 percent in traffic every January but then sees the trend fade by mid-February.

The club’s operations manager Jessica Rubin said the keys are consistency and pacing.

“It’s important to find something that you enjoy doing so you continue to do it and also something that’s right for you. So, we always encourage people to start with a personal training session just so they can get a little bit of knowledge about how they can see their goal," said Rubin.

As for if you’ll see Dario past mid-February.

“Probably— yeah," said Darrio.