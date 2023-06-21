New wellness café in Carlsbad created to give moms a break

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- A group of local moms have created a space to give other San Diego moms a chance to relax and recharge.

The Lullabar is a kid-friendly wellness café that opened its doors in Carlsbad this week.

The local business offers self-care services and workshops that focus on a variety of topics like meditation, postpartum mental health, parenting for picky eaters and more.

Moms and caregivers can also unwind while getting their nails done or take a break in the café.

“I had a latte during my pedicure; it felt almost like being on vacation,” said client and parent Nicole Goulien. “I could come here all the time.”

Parents can enjoy their services while their little ones visit the play gym 10 to 20 feet away.

“Our child care monitors are CPR certified, first aid certified,” said Lullabar co-owner Stephanie Issa. “All of them have worked at least two years in a preschool or daycare setting.”

The Lullabar was created by three local mothers who felt there weren’t many welcoming places to go with their kids.

“One day, we had a ‘mama’s day off’ and we kind of just thought about what we wanted in this space,” said co-owner Christine Ong Forsythe. “I needed that two-hour break, any breaks at all. You’re a mom 24/7, right. I wanted to be with my daughter, but you still need that little break and time off.”

Sharp HealthCare marriage and family therapist Veronica Campbell said it’s important for moms and caregivers to have those self-care moments.

“Mom burnout is 100 percent a real thing,” said Campbell. “We increase our risks when we’re not taking care of ourselves and we’re just pushing through. That’s when we see things like anxiety disorder or depression really start to rise.”

“There is this reality in motherhood that women take on more and that is why we’re catering to moms although everyone is welcome at The Lullabar,” said Issa.