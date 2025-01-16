New video: Residents stealing electricity from San Diego lamp posts

(KGTV) DOWNTOWN — Right above I-5, you will find an overpass, 6th avenue near Balboa Park.

If you walk along the overpass, you will notice there are several lamp posts.

Each one has an outlet and many are plugging in.

"They plug in laptops, cell phones, portable chargers. Stuff they actually need," said a man sitting near the overpass.

He did not want to give me his name. But he says the outlets are a big help for someone like him, living on the street.

"I just charged this morning. I charged two portables," he added.

This is not the first time we have seen people plugging into light polls.

Last year, we told you about a Maritime School in Point Loma. They've had ongoing issues with people living on Caltrans property, behind their fence.

School officials say those living in tents plug into lamp posts on their property. The school also sent ABC 10 news video of a fire behind the fence.

On the overpass downtown, there are at least five lamp posts with open outlets on the bridge.

The city of San Diego sent ABC 10 News a statement Wednesday evening.

"Vandalism of this kind has contributed to streetlight outages, especially in the Downtown area. To prevent this, the City has been installing tamper-proof access boxes while also repairing and illuminating hundred of streetlights."