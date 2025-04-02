New video message boards to be installed on SDMTS Orange Line

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego MTS announced Wednesday that Variable-Message Signs will be installed at all Orange Line trolley stations to provide real-time information along the system.

The video boards will keep riders updated on trolley arrival times, service disruptions, and special events.

"As part of MTS’s ongoing commitment to enhance the rider experience, we’re ensuring riders have timely, accurate, and easily accessible travel information using the latest technology," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember, District 3. "This important upgrade reinforces our dedication to providing high-quality public transit service for our community."

Jake Gotta, KGTV New signage at the 47th Street Orange Line trolley station. Photo by Jake Gotta

Seventy-eight digital signs will be installed at 19 trolley stations along the Orange Line, and the work is expected to be finished by the end of spring without impacting trolley operations.

It’s a $2.3 million project funded in part by a grant from the California State Transportation Agency.

The video boards are already standard along the Midcoast Trolley, or the northern section of the Blue Line to UTC that was completed in 2021. VMS boards will be installed along the Green Line, Copper Line, and Blue Line south after work on the Orange Line is completed.

MTS will also improve the tracks along the Orange Line and upgrade pedestrian crossings and other safety features.