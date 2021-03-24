New COVID-19 vaccine site set up at Viejas Arena

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Most people know Viejas Arena as the home to the San Diego State Aztecs basketball team. Now it is the home of the newest vaccine site in San Diego. In fact, the Aztec championship banners hang high above what Supervisor Nathan Fletcher calls a commitment to protecting our neighbors from above

"It will showcase our community coming together to administer vaccines in an equitable way, and will help pave the pathway for our recovery," said Fletcher.

On Tuesday, Viejas Arena opened its doors for the first time as a vaccination site, with the goal of reaching those residents living in the under-served areas of San Diego. Especially refuge communities. Najla Ibrahim, of the Somali Family Service of San Diego, calls it a great day for those residents

"Having a vaccine sight in such close proximity to the community is something we are so excited about. We're really happy to be able to share this news with our community so our community can stay healthy, safe, and get vaccines," said Ibrahim.

The site has 18 vaccination tables spread across the floor of the arena, with health care workers there to put shots in arms. But it should also be noted, appointments are available for anyone who is eligible to get the shot. Fletcher says 10 percent of the appointments are set aside for Project SAVE. Those are meant for high-risk people living in vulnerable areas

"This has been a successful program engaging with community-based organizations to reach those hardest to hit communities, and to make sure they have direct access into the system," Fletcher says.

Viejas Arena will be open for vaccinations Tuesday through Saturday each week. To start with, 200 appointments a day will be available, but the hope is that can be increased to 1,500 once more vaccinations become available.

