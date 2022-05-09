New twist on Souplantation to open in La Mesa this summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The well-beloved Souplantation, like many buffets, didn't survive the pandemic, but the chain that was founded in San Diego could be making a comeback in a unique way.

This summer the lock will be coming off at the shuttered Souplantation in La Mesa and will be reopened to the public under new ownership.

It wasn't the owner's original plan for the building.

"Our primary work is adult day health center," said Hannah Rmita, manager.

That center is still happening.

The owner Dmitry Braverman thought why not do both.

"We decided to do our best and feed the needs of the local people," explained Rmita.

Rmita explained from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the senior center will be open in a separate area of the building but the restaurant will be open as well and won't close until 10 p.m.

"We decided right now to focus on the health and on the quality of the food and provide for our customers," said Rmita.

The buffet won't be the same, but curious locals are excited.

"We walk this area a lot- all the time, yeah. And we used to come here for lunch all the time,"

Many of those recipes belong to the original company, but the new owners said the food will be pretty close for many fans of the local favorite.

The doors will open on July 4. The restaurant is hiring people sixteen and older.

