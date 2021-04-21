New trolley line from San Diego's southern border to UTC nearly complete

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - A new trolley line running from the U.S. Mexico border to UC San Diego is nearly complete.

SANDAG Executive Director of Engineering and Construction John Haggerty said the five-year, $2.17-billion project is on time and on budget.

The money will buy 36 new light rail vehicles and paid to move utilities along the route.

The track was built in an effort to alleviate traffic along the I-5 corridor.

"One of the most important features of that is reducing the carbon footprint, providing another alternative for folks and connecting the community," Haggerty said.

The line connects people in San Ysidro all the way up to the VA, Jacobs Medical Center, and UC San Diego Campus.

Haggerty said when this project started, the new line was projected to serve an additional 21,000 riders. Now he expects it to serve even more neighbors.

They hope to start testing the line in July and have passengers on this brand new line toward the end of the year.