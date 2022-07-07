New travel advisory for Tijuana and Rosarito

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "No matter where you travel to it's just a good idea to keep your eye on things," says Oceanside resident Jennifer Dehoog.

She goes to Tijuana once a week to visit her doctor. Dehoog didn't seem concerned about the State Department's new travel warning.

Officials say U.S. citizens planning a trip to Tijuana and Rosarito, Baja California should reconsider, because of crime and kidnapping. Those areas are now at a level three, a serious risk to safety and security.

"I have seen the usual routine of military police, but to me nothing out of the norm," Dehoog added.

Officials say there could be conflict between criminal organizations and Mexican security forces. This comes after a prominent cartel leader was arrested on July 2nd.

While tourists or bystanders may not be the target, officials say they could be injured or even killed.

"Our state, local and federal government are doing a good job in keeping the peace," says Chris Pichardo, owner of Baja Rides & Tours.

Pichardo owns a travel company based in Tijuana. He says the tourist areas are safe.

"It gets categorized and creates this chaos and panic, to go south of the border. Locals, we go out in the city as normal without any confrontations," he added

Luis Guillan who lives in Chula Vista, tells a different story. He says he does not feel safe in Tijuana.

"No I would not advise people to travel to Tijuana right now," he added.

Officials also say if you do need to travel to Tijuana keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings, and in an emergency call 911.

