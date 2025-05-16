New TikTok challenge costs San Diego Unified School District thousands as students damage laptops

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new online challenge is causing costly damage to school-issued laptops in San Diego as students deliberately damage devices and post videos to TikTok.

San Diego Unified School District said they've seen this trend in their district, with students putting objects in the charging ports of their devices to try and spark a fire.

At least 16 students from three different San Diego schools have destroyed their laptops as part of this challenge.

The total cost of the damage exceeds $7,000, according to district officials.

The district says each school has disciplined the students involved in damaging the devices.

San Diego Unified typically issues Chromebooks to students starting in 2nd grade, with devices replaced every four years.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.