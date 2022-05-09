New Tijuana Airport facility aims to improve efficiency for Cross Border Xpress travelers

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A new processing facility at the Tijuana International Airport is expected to speed up wait times and increase screening capacity for those who use the Cross Border Xpress bridge.

The 430,000-square-foot facility will allow travelers arriving at Tijuana Airport to head straight to U.S. Customs without having to go through Mexico’s customs and immigration.

Travelers coming from the U.S. and using the bridge can go directly to their flight after being processed at the new facility.

The building will feature six new screening lines, six new immigration booths, five new custom review lines, 52 new check-in counters, and two new boarding gates.

Project officials said the $100 million expansion is funded by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Airport officials believe an estimated 17 million passengers will transfer through the Tijuana Airport by 2034.