New study finds 1 in 3 Californians unable to afford decent standard of living

CHULA VISTA — A new study released by United Ways of California, The Real Cost Measure in California 2023, says "One in three households in California (34%, over 3.7 million) do not earn enough to afford the necessities required for a decent standard of living."

The Real Cost Measure takes into account geographical differences in the cost of living throughout California.

"We produce the Real Cost Measure to determine what it costs to have a decent standard of living in every county and every neighborhood in the state," said Pete Manzo, President & CEO of United Ways of California.

In San Diego County, Chula Vista, and National City are ranked in the 10 worst neighborhoods, with 59% of households living below the Real Cost Measure.

"I totally agree with that, like our housing and living expenses is going up," said Alma Benavides, a single mom in Chula Vista.

Benavidas works part-time as a veterinary technician. She has a 4-year-old son, Sebastian, who is about to turn five.

"I'm putting him into school. Ya know I'm only working part-time that way I can be there with him."

The Real Cost Measure study says, "Over 70% of households led by single mothers fall below the Real Cost Measure, compared to just 28% of households led by married couples."

Multiple graphs throughout the study depict "Childcare" as one of the top two most expensive necessities.

"The cost of care can be upwards of 40%. Yet, at the same time, childcare providers often can't make ends meet," said Kim McDougal, Senior vice president of social services for the YMCA of San Diego.

McDougal says advocates will be at the state Capitol on Thursday pushing for more accessible and affordable access to childcare.