New store opens to support Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The puppy room in the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary is full of yapping pups waiting for a forever home.

It is the only animal shelter in Fallbrook and requires a lot of volunteers and funding to keep it going.

A new store has now opened in Fallbrook and aims to help.

The Whiskers and Tales Resale Gift Shop is located at 746 South Main Avenue, Fallbrook, CA 92028.

“This store is 100% volunteer with all items donated to us, and all of the sales go directly to the Fallbrook animal sanctuary,” said Mary Jane Eadson-Stauss, a board member for a nonprofit.

The store was born out of what used to be a Christmas pop-up shop, opening once a year for a few weeks around the holiday.

Now, with a discounted lease, the shop will be open permanently.

The store is open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The store also needs donations.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

