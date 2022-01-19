New sport brings a little soccer combined with Ping Pong

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A new and unusual sport recently took place at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center.

From first glance, it had the appearance of soccer, while being played on a table similar to Ping Pong.

It's dynamic, it's fun, and it's called Teqball.

"Essentially, it was three guys playing on a Ping Pong table," says U.S. National Teqball Federation President Ajay Nwosu. "One of the guys realized if he curved the table it would change the trajectory of how the ball bounced, and so that is how the game was born."

To achieve success in this game, it's about concentration along with the skill and ability to propel a soccer ball back and forth across the table using your feet, head, or any other body part other than your hands. The first team or player reaching 12 points wins the game.

It's easier said than done.

"It's harder than it looks," says player Kimberly Baker. "I have a soccer background, and I came in like I can do this, and I definitely couldn't do it the first time I played. In fact, I could barely hit the table."

AJ Brown says she struggled as well when she first got started playing.

"My first tournament I ever played in I got killed. I was so bad, but I'm still out here and still playing," Brown says.

While the sport is difficult to play, it is a challenge and these players became hooked.

"I got a few wins under my belt and I continue to keep growing and improving," says Brown.

"I like the competitive aspect for sure," says Baker."But it's also a lot of fun and a lot of good energy and community. I really like the atmosphere in general."

The sport, which was developed in Hungary, has found what it hopes is a path to success.

ESPN has jumped on board to carry tour events. There is also hope that Teqball may become a part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"It's a pretty grandiose goal, and part of that is making the sport accessible on a national level with mass participation. we need adoption and that's why this Chula Vista event was key in what we are looking to do."