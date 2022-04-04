New shelter opens in Tijuana to house Ukrainian asylum seekers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Migrant services in Tijuana, Mexico, said more than 1,000 Ukrainians are waiting to cross the border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

With such high demand, the government opened a new shelter to house Ukrainians while they wait to cross.

"Right now, in the border to enter San Ysidro-Tijuana, there is 500 camping on this side. In the gym, the Tijuana government opened [there's] like 350. The other Ukrainian people are in a church and a hotel too," said Enrique Lucero.

Enrique Lucero is in charge of migrant services in Tijuana. He said there are about 177 Ukrainians processed daily at the port.

He said since the war began 3,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war zone have crossed through the port of entry

This unfolds while asylum seekers from other countries are also waiting, creating a full port of entry.

"They have a lot of migrants right now- 3,000 migrants from other countries waiting for an end to Title 42," he said.

With the number of Ukrainian asylum seekers arriving, officials opened another shelter for Ukrainians arriving in Tijuana.

"Tijuana has 25 shelters for migrants. And these shelters right now are full with migrants from Central America [and] Mexico too in waiting to end Title 42," he explained.

He said inside the shelter are showers, mats to sleep on, and even a playground for families.

All the Mexican government is providing is shelter, according to Lucero. He said organizations in the u-s traveled to Tijuana to provide the rest.

"They have all the food. They have health care too," he said.

Lucero said Customs and Border Protection is working to send more officers to the port to help speed up the process.

Migrant services expect the shelter to stay open for at least a month depending on how many people CBP can process.