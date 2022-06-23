New regulations on nicotine and Juuls could impact smokers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Smokers are eyeing more challenges with a new proposal by The Biden Administration to establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other tobacco products.

"Whatever habit we have-they might as well take it away. You might as well make us go crazy now," said Tina, a smoker.

Fellow smoker LaToya agrees.

"Ban guns before you ban nicotine," said LaToya.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reports the Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a ban on Juul e-cigarettes.

ABC 10News reached out to the FDA for confirmation on plans to ban Juuls but they say it cannot provide any information at this time.

This is just a day after the Biden Administration rolled out the plan to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes and tobacco products.

Tina and LaToya are regulars at Fuego Smoke Shop on Market Street.

"One thing is not going to hurt me but you ban flavors, juuls, when you're banning flavored tobacco menthol cigarettes. Might as well come shut me down," said Remy Kajy, Fuego Smoke Shop.

Kajy has worked at smoke shops for 12 years.

"I mean I understand you guys are worried about minors, you're worried about that, but we don't sell to minors over here," said Kajy.

Many of the reasons behind the proposals on the table are health-related.

The Biden Administration said its plan to reduce nicotine levels was created with the goals of cutting the number of people addicted, kids using nicotine products, and death.

"It's not killing you or anybody else, it's killing us. We picked the choice of smoking," argued Tina.

The CDC attributes tens of thousands of deaths every year to secondhand smoke-related diseases.

Despite it all, Tina and Latoya ask why make changes now.

Both raise the concern that if regulations continue people will just find another way to get what they want.

"They're going to find some other product just like juul so why does it matter what you're taking away," said Tina.

The FDA projects regulations like nicotine limits could result in 33 million fewer people becoming smokers by 2100.

