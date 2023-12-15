New regulations for motorized pedicabs, bikes and scooters along the San Diego bay

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Starting on Thursday, Dec. 14, new regulations go into effect for motorized pedicabs, bikes and scooters along the San Diego bay waterfront.

Per the new Port of San Diego rules, motorized vehicles won’t be allowed on “sidewalks, promenades, multi-use pathways, nature trails, piers, plazas, parking garages, parks, and piers.”

ABC 10News spoke with Ron Hansen, a pedicab driver who has worked in San Diego for 15 years.

“We usually do tours back and forth along the bay,” said Hansen, who typically picks up customers along the waterfront.

“If we can’t be up with the customers then we’re going to lose a lot of rides,” he said. “If they really do start coming down on it…I don’t know where I’m going to go.”

The Port says the new rules are to protect pedestrians and due to an increase in reckless behavior.

Some pedestrians shared with 10News they’ve witnessed some close calls when it comes to collisions along the water.

“There are some that are just wild,” said Adam Marino, a local resident. “It’s unfortunate for the majority that probably do it responsibly.”

The Port says non-motorized pedicabs will still be allowed to operate in certain areas. They have color-coded maps available online to clarify what’s allowed and what’s not.

The Port added they plan to install new signs along the water to make it clear for drivers, riders and pedestrians alike.