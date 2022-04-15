New program to provide free public transit for San Diego kids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new program is being launched to help provide free public transit for San Diego’s youth.

The SANDAG Youth Opportunity Pass pilot program, touted as the first of its kind in the region, is designed to make transportation easier for San Diegans 18 years of age and under, as well as encourage ridership.

Free MTS and NCTD rides under the Youth Opportunity Pass program will begin May 1 and will continue to be available until June 30, 2023.

To take part in the program, children 18 and under will have to sign up for a Youth PRONTO app account or a Youth PRONTO card. Information on PRONTO can be found at https://bit.ly/3rv3ONd.

Officials said the program is being funded by $6.13 million from SANDAG, in a partnership with San Diego County.