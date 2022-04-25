New online application process for Ukrainian refugees begins Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Department of Homeland Security will begin a new process to provide Ukrainian citizens who have fled the country since the war began will start Monday.

Rather than going through the southern border and applying for asylum, Ukrainians will apply to be paroled through a new online process called, 'Uniting for Ukraine.'

Humanitarian parole would allow people who would not normally be allowed into the U.S. to temporarily live in the country, according to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services.

Vino Pajanor is the CEO at Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego said he thinks the program was created to stop that trend.

They don't go through other means to put yourself in harm's way to get to a secure environment like the United States," he said.

He added since the war began, the program has helped about 60 Ukrainian families settle.

The Biden Administration plans to allow 100,000 Ukrainians.

"We're hoping, fingers crossed, that it'll be better than normal refugee processing," he said.

Pajanor said this new process will likely take time.

"It's not going to be overnight, it may take weeks, or even a couple of months, to get people screened, but it'll be better," he said.

There are requirements to qualify:

Applicants must be Ukrainian residents since February 11

They must have a sponsor in the U.S.

Be vaccinated and meet other public health requirements

Pass what "rigorous biometric and biographic screening and vetting security checks"

If accepted, Ukrainians will be able to travel around the U.S. and be considered for humanitarian parole for up to two years depending on the case, according to DHS.

If paroled, they will be eligible to work in the U.S.

Any U.S. citizen can apply to be a sponsor. Applicants will have to declare financial support and pass security background checks.