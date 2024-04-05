New Ocean Beach Pier concept design to be revealed to community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Members of the San Diego community are working hard to try to save the Ocean Beach Pier.

This weekend, the public will get a first look at the newest design for the pier and have a chance to provide their input on the concept.

“We definitely need the pier to be rebuilt,” said Denny Knox with the OB MainStreet Association.

Knox is also a member of the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project Task Force. Over the last year, members have been trying to come up with a plan to renew the iconic San Diego Landmark.

“It’s a part of Ocean Beach,” says Knox. “It’s so important to people.”

ABC 10News reporter Natay Holmes spent some time in Ocean Beach this week and talked with visitors about what they would like to see at the pier.

“I’m always for public restroom access,” said Sarah Bedolf. “Maybe some more seating.”

Neighbor Shannon Wright said he would like to see “some safe fishing areas, little benches, and places where people can display their art.”

More than 5,000 people were surveyed about enhancing the pier experience. Upgraded restrooms, accent lighting, and fishing amenities topped the list.

Back in September, consultants took three design models and asked community members what they liked and did not like.

Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/09-09-23_final_-_o.b._pier_renewal_ce_mtg_3_concept_feedback_revised.pdf

The feedback from public meetings, weekly pop-ups, online surveys, and more was used to create the newest design concept that will be released Saturday.

Although people’s vision for the pier may be different, there’s one thing that everyone can agree on, the experience is like no other.

“There's a feeling you get when you go out on the pier,” said Knox. “You get about halfway out, and the sound is different. Everything is different when you're out there.”

“It’s a beautiful place,” said Wright. “I would be sad to see it go.”

The next public forum, where the new design concept will be revealed, is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. It will be held at the Liberty Station Conference Center. The presentation will begin at 2:15pm, followed by interactive workshops.

Info on the April 5 event: https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/2024-03/2024-03-08-flyer-ocean-beach-renewal-project-community-workshop-4.pdf

The task force says once it has the final design, then they will be able to associate a cost with the project. Environmental reviews will also need to be completed.