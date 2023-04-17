New Nordstrom Rack store coming to Oceanside shopping center

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A new Nordstrom Rack store is joining the lineup of big-name retailers at a popular shopping center in Oceanside next year.

In spring 2024, a 31,000 square-foot store Nordstrom Rack is set to open at the Pacific Coast Plaza, located off Jefferson Street and Vista Way.

Pacific Coast Plaza is the current home for major retailers such as Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Old Navy, Petco, Staples, and Walmart.

Nordstrom officials said the new store in Oceanside is one of five opening in California in 2024 and 2025.

Nordstrom has five Rack stores in San Diego County (Carmel Mountain, La Jolla, Mission Valley, National City, San Marcos) to go along with two main Nordstrom stores (Fashion Valley Mall and Westfield UTC).