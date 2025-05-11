New moms get surprised with roses at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Mother’s Day

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — New mothers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital received a surprise this Mother’s Day thanks to a long-standing hospital tradition that brings the healing power of flowers to patients.

The hospital’s landscaping team joined forces with nurses on Sunday morning to deliver around 20 bouquets of freshly cut roses to women who gave birth in the hospital’s women and newborn center.

The annual event, called “This Bud’s for You,” first started 17 years ago.

Each Mother’s Day, the team harvests freshly cut flowers grown year-round in the hospital’s own gardens—home to more than 200 rose bushes—and hand-delivers the arrangements to new moms.

“This Bud’s for You” has earned awards over the years for its role in creating a more welcoming and supportive environment for patients. The initiative helps foster a sense of community and shared purpose among hospital staff by bringing those who typically work outdoors into direct contact with patients.

