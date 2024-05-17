New merchandise in La Jolla features “Sealebrities"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When crowds show up to La Jolla for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, they will see new items in the store windows, including local merchandise that will benefit the seals and sea lions.

Almarie Talavera was on her way to Arizona but had a 12-hour layover, so she rented a car with her husband and headed to La Jolla.

“I was sitting next to someone in the plane, and they had a 1-year-old, and they said, 'Are you happy to see the seals?' And I thought this is definitely something we should check out," Talavera said.

While here, she randomly ran into her friend from another state, who was also stopping to see the sea lions.

These animals are one of the biggest draws to this area, so the La Jolla Village Merchants Association decided to use parts of the county-awarded funding to roll out their newest marketing campaign.

"The real celebrities of La Jolla are the seals and sea lions," La Jolla Village Merchants Association Executive Director Judy Rudick said. "So what happens is, out of that, we came up with they are the real 'Sealebrities of La Jolla.'"

Right now, hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts and bags are at Blue Apparel, ready for shoppers to look at. The items range from a few dollars to the $40 range.

Proceeds from the sale of these items will go to the Birch Aquarium and the Walter Munk Foundation.

"Our goal is to help the seals and the people get along," Rudick said.

Many customers told ABC 10News that they like knowing the funds will be returned to the seals and sea lions through programs supporting public education and awareness.

"Something tangible for people that they can purchase it, and it also goes back to something to the future of research and live a little bit longer," Talavera said.



