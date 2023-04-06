New loan program helping first-time homebuyers in San Diego, across California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Buying a home in San Diego or anywhere else in California is becoming more of a reality for many, thanks to a new state-sponsored loan program.

The California Dream For All Shared Appreciation program is available for first-time homebuyers in San Diego County who make up to $211,000 a year.

Income limits vary by county, according to the program’s list of requirements.

Under the program, the special loan can be used to make a down payment and pay for closing costs.

"The state of California can give up to 20% for a down payment and closing costs. It's a zero-percent interest rate. The payments are deferred for the entire life of the loan,” said Scott Evans with Cross Country Mortgage.

The program says homeowners sell the property or refinance the loan, the state would take up to 20 percent of the appreciation.

To learn more about the program, including how to apply, visit https://www.calhfa.ca.gov/dream/index.htm.