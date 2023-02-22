New lawsuit claims San Diego Catholic Diocese avoided paying settlements to sexual abuse victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Zalkin Law Firm is expected to announce on Wednesday the filing of a 479-page lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Bishop of San Diego, a Corporation Sole, and every Catholic Parish in San Diego.

The lawsuit alleges that in September of 2019, the Catholic Diocese of San Diego fraudulently transferred assets to separate parish corporations it created to avoid paying settlements or judgments in potentially hundreds of pending lawsuits.

On February 10, The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego announced that it is considering filing for Bankruptcy protection for the benefit of sexual abuse victims. The Diocese says it spent $198 million settling 144 lawsuits in 2007 and could not pay a similar amount now, even with insurance.

The new lawsuit filed by Zalkin Law Firm seeks to set aside the transfers of 291 real estate parcels from the Diocese into “California Real Property Support Corporation(s) (RSPCs)” that were formed by the Diocese for each affected parish.

Statements by Attorney Irwin Zalkin will provided statements and details of the new lawsuit Wednesday morning in Del Mar.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.