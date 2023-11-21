New info: Backyard party turned to chaos during Spring Valley shooting

(KGTV) SPRING VALLEY — Neighbors in Spring Valley still have a lot of questions after a shooting in a backyard. It happened Saturday night. Authorities say a man is critical condition. Several others were injured.

Kathleen Garner lives down the block from where the party took place. Authorities say it happened at a home on Ildica Street.

ABC 10 News rang the doorbell and a woman had no comment.

Authorities tell us least one person opened fire. Five adults were injured.

They are searching for at least one person.

A Sheriff's Department helicopter flew over the neighborhood, searching for the suspect Saturday night.

"They were saying come out or we will send the dogs in and they will bite you," said Garner.

The Sheriff’s Office says the helicopter usually stays around while there is an active crime scene.

"They are going to be able to track a vehicle or person, better than a deputy on the ground. We are looking at ring cameras. Also, any audio or video that we can use," said a spokesperson from the Sheriff's Office.

Officials also tell us two teenagers were treated for burns from fireworks.