New green growth across San Diego could fuel fire season

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The rainy season has brought green growth and bright blossoms to San Diego. However, fire officials are warning the overgrowth could become a major fire hazard once hotter temperatures return.

The Alpine Fire Protection District is already taking action to prevent fires in the future.

On Monday, crews were hard at work inside Alpine Village clearing debris, dead trees and shrubs within five feet of homes.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Amber Coy, a resident. Coy says she appreciates the proactive approach because she knows all too well what can happen during wildfire season.

“The embers came... hit our attic and our house burned down. That’s how it went,” she said.

Coy says they lost everything in a fire back in 2003.

“Now it’s all lush and green people think the drought is over…but it’s not. The drought is just being prolonged,” she said.

While the rain has helped in many ways after soaking San Diego’s landscape, it’s the rampant tall, grassy growth that officials are worried about.

“The immediate threat this season when things begin to dry out will be the light flashy fuels,” said Jason McBroom, Fire Marshal, Alpine Fire Protection District.

“With everything in full bloom…everything looks great right now. But come August it’s almost like a light switch.”

McBroom urges all San Diegans, not just those here in Alpine, to remove any kind of ignitable fuel within five feet of a home.