New Del Mar concert venue gets a name and books first show

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The Sound, the new concert venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, is preparing for its 2023 launch and has already sold out its first show.

The Fairgrounds spent $17 million to convert its former off-site wagering hall into a two-deck show venue that can fit up to 1,900 fans. It combines state-of-the-art technology with modern amenities, including five bars.

Shows at The Sound will be booked by Belly Up Entertainment, headquartered at the famous Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. “San Diego really needs a venue this size. San Diego’s always had this giant gap," said Belly Up Entertainment President Chris Goldsmith. “As an artist grows, they kind of run out of places to play until they get big enough to play the Sports Arena. We see a lot of those bands skipping San Diego and they have for decades. They get to a certain point and then you don’t get to see them again until they’re at a festival or they're big enough for playing a big venue.”

The Sound will debut February 3 and 4 with shows by popular reggae star Ziggy Marley. The first show is already sold out.

