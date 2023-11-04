New crosswalk installed following death of six-year-old Kensington boy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A memorial filled with toys and pictures is a reminder of the rollover car crash that killed a six-year-old Kensington boy in March.

"We witnessed the whole aftermath and the whole Kensington community really came together," said Bernadette Mercer.

Eight months following that tragic rollover accident, The City of San Diego installed this crosswalk, but it didn't come without some work from local residents and neighborhood businesses.

"We decided to write a petition to our community representative to petition for a crosswalk with the flashing lights so this community can be a little safer and the neighbors of Kensington did the same thing," said Mercer.

Mercer works at the pediatric therapy clinic at the oas center in front of the intersection.

She said she watched the neighborhood grow, the traffic grow and cars increase their speeds.

"I'll be honest. This is one of those situations where the petitions weren't even really needed. This story is enough to stir a lot of emotion and create a lot of motivation," said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, City of San Diego.

Elo-Rivera and his family call the area home.

He said he saw the response the morning the tragedy happened.

He met with neighbors and worked with them to get what we see today- freshly painted sidewalks and the new crosswalk.

Mercer said she was happy to see the quick turnaround time.

"More people are definitely paying attention and even if cars are moving a little fast they'll actually stop when they see those lights flashing or when they see someone crossing. I've actually noticed that a lot of people are using the crosswalk as it's intended to," said Mercer.

Elo-Rivera said this is just the start.

"We want all of adams avenue - all of our streets across the city to be such that every person feels safe walking and especially feels safe if they are with their kids," said Elo-Rivera.

