New charity bridal boutique opens in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Brides-to-be can now find their dream wedding dresses without breaking the bank, thanks to the new charity bridal boutique, Brides For A Cause, which opened its doors in North Park on Saturday.

“This is our big expansion to Southern California,” said Founder Erin Scharf. “We have hundreds of wedding dresses that are all donated.”

Scharf said the designer dresses come from different bridal shops, stores, and former brides. They offer a wide range of styles and sizes, from 0 to 24.

The North Park location has over 700 dresses, with prices starting at $150 and averaging between $400 and $500. “If people have a budget under $1,000, you can pretty much shop the entire store," Scharf said.

Proceeds from sales at Brides For A Cause go back into local communities.

“We support nonprofits that support women, from women centers, women's rights, women's health" Scharf said. "We usually try to disperse the funds to different charities. Last year, in 2023, we donated to 45 different charities. That's a total of $500,000.”

Scharf said now that their North Park location is up and running, they will be searching for San Diego charities to support.

Brides For A Cause is always accepting donated wedding gowns, five years or newer, from past brides.

Brides For A Cause is open seven days a week, welcoming both walk-ins and appointments. For more information or to book an appointment, visit their website.