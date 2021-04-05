New champagne and rescue cat lounge now open in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new business called the “Cat Palace” is now open in Pacific Beach.

Cat Palace opened under The Music Company, a nearby nonprofit. This new sector of the nonprofit features rescue cats.

For a $20 donation, visitors can spend an hour in a room full of rescue cats while sipping champagne (or sparkling juice for people not 21 years old). All of the cats in the room are up for adoption.

General Manager Tara Boornazian said she also opened a boutique next door with the hope of creating a destination in Pacific Beach for people to come and have fun, while also making a difference.

“Our main thing is to be a social hub for the community and spread positive vibes and have a place where people can come together and really just feel like they’re part of something,” said Boornazian.

Click here to reserve a time at the Cat Palace.