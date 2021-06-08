New businesses set to open in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - North Park Main Street expects a wave of new businesses to open as the state begins to recover from the pandemic.

Angela Landsberg, executive director of the business improvement district, says they represent about a third of the businesses in the Greater North Park area. During the pandemic, she says they had about 20 businesses that closed for good.

But beginning in May and through the summer months, many new businesses, from bakeries to yoga studios, have opened or will open.

"At least a dozen, maybe 15 new businesses just in our area of North Park," Landsberg said.

Landsberg says part of the reason is that there were storefronts that became available before the pandemic and some that became available during the pandemic. While there were people interested in moving into the locations, the uncertainty of the COVID-19 stalled new business ventures. But now, those plans are moving forward.

"I would say that every empty storefront we have for now is waiting on a permit from the city, waiting for a lease to be signed, or waiting for a contractor to begin work. We are going to have huge improvements coming to North Park," she said.

Landsberg also says there's optimism about opening a small business, as many believe that pandemic has changed people's habits for good, to shop and support local.

"People are shopping small; they're supporting local," she said.