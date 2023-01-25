New Black & Brown led, LGBTQ+ friendly yoga studio opening in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—Owl Rare has been practicing yoga for over a decade now and says it's become a way of life.

But Rare admits they didn't always see themselves reflected in the community.

"I didn't see a lot of representation of teachers that looked like me in the field of yoga and so I wanted to change that," said Rare.

And so began the journey to opening their own studio, one that's Black and Brown led and LGBTQ+ plus friendly.

Rare launched a Kickstarter campaign and began looking for a space, which they found in City Heights.

The owner has agreed to let them rent as they need to start holding classes as soon as possible.

"It's a great way for us to get our foot started, then our goal is by the end of the year to move into our own brick and mortar space," explained Rare.

Rare says they saw a lack of yoga and wellness type spaces in City Heights and thought it would be the perfect place to start this new journey to bring more diversity and inclusivity to the local yoga community.

"If we don't see representation then we don't believe that we can do it, so to inspire other people is kinda why," said Rare.

So far the Kickstarter has already raised nearly 20 percent of it's goal in less than a week.

Rare is hopeful that as word spreads more people will want to support his mission.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/owlrareadventures/bring-our-lgbtq-black-and-brown-led-yoga-studio-to-life-in-sd?ref=project_link&fbclid=IwAR0SbLew7eavfZHbakP-CrRW9VFB2snQoRS8SDU8hyJVN6DMvStS0s03MAY

