New Barrio Logan bistro run by students gives proceeds to local nonprofits

SAN DIEGO — The hustle and bustle of a restaurant kitchen can be too much to handle, but for Rowan Henson, it is "an escape."

Henson recently graduated from the California Culinary Arts Institute but is continuing to teach other students as they operate a restaurant all on their own.

The Bistro opened in Barrio Logan on January 9. It is operated solely by culinary students to teach them everything about the restaurant business, like "Food cost percentages, how to make a menu, checking out prevayers," said Henson.

The restaurant was born out of a dream from the school's Director and Founder, Sohrab Zardkoohi.

Zardkoohi was teaching at another college but lost his job when the pandemic hit.

He decided to start his own culinary school and The Bistro.

"Some way I had the faith that this is going to work," said Zardkoohi.

All of the proceeds from customers at the restaurant are donated to the San Diego Humane Society, and a nonprofit for those experiencing homelessness, Solutions for Change.

“Once I saw the homeless community here, I knew that it was a responsibility on my shoulder," said Zardkoohi.

The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.



