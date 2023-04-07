New Balboa Park exhibit showcases grim reality in our oceans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new exhibit inside the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park showcases the grim reality our oceans face with plastic pollution.

Suda House is the creator and photographer behind "The Water Holds Me" exhibition, which highlights the unique perspective of a woman's journey and the impact of climate change on our planet's oceans.

One portion of House's exhibit is a display of photographic storytelling about mythical gods saving marine life from fatal plastic pollution in the ocean.

House was motivated to raise awareness after a recent open water race in Oceanside. House described swimming in the muck that consisted of motor oil, styrofoam, and plastic debris.

"After extensive research, I found out there's a giant garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean and it just gyrates with the debris of all the nations. Soon I began to see humanity was killing the very thing I sought solace with," House added.

She hopes visitors to the exhibit, that lasts through March, will raise awareness around the plastic pollution crisis and climate change.

"Refuse reuse and recycle, we need to do our part. I've used myth and fantasy to draw you in so you can see what we're basically destroying what's a few miles away, if we're not careful with what we do going forward," House concluded.