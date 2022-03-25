Art contest awards student winner with San Diego Comic-Con character feature

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Feeding San Diego and the new Comic-Con Museum are partnering to launch the Hunger Action Hero Art Contest.

San Diego County students are asked to design a superhero whose goal is to end hunger through food rescue. Any student K-12 can enter and submissions are due by April 22, 2022.

The winner’s design will be brought to life by well-known cosplayer and costume designer Allan Lavigne.

“The character will be walking into Comic-Con, it won't just be costume on display, it will be the character in person,” said museum Senior Director of Advancement Courtney Gant.

With the launch of the museum in November of 2021, Gant said museum leaders are striving to get involved in the local community, so when Feeding San Diego approached them with this idea, they were ecstatic.

“We said why don't we take it a step further and actually bring that character to life,” said Gant.

Dana Williams, Feeding San Diego Director of Marketing and Communications, is the mastermind behind the contest.

“As a mother I empathize and as a mother I also encourage my girls to be the future and to be educated and get involved and take action,” said Williams.

Williams said Feeding San Diego’s food resources have been crucial during the pandemic, and the need is only growing recently.

“Unfortunately with food prices spiking and gas prices higher than ever, a lot of people are being pushed over the brink,” said Williams, adding that lines at food distribution events are longer than ever.

She said the goal of this contest is to educate children on real issues, while also inspiring.

“This content goes way beyond just superheroes and comics and goes into real-life issues and career paths,” said Gant.

Information for the contest can be found here.