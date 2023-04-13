New ALDI grocery store to open in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif (KGTV) – ALDI is set to open its first location in El Cajon at the end of April.

Officials with the grocery chain said a new store at 123 Fletcher Parkway is scheduled to open Thursday, April 27, at 8 a.m.

The first 100 customers will get a gift card through ALDI’s Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Additionally, shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 store gift card during the April 27-30 weekend.

The store hours for the El Cajon location will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.