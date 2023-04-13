Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New ALDI grocery store to open in El Cajon

Aldi will host one couple’s in-store wedding ceremony—and they’ll get free groceries for a year
Copyright Aldi
<a href="">Aldi</a>
Aldi will host one couple’s in-store wedding ceremony—and they’ll get free groceries for a year
Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 11:05:26-04

EL CAJON, Calif (KGTV) – ALDI is set to open its first location in El Cajon at the end of April.

Officials with the grocery chain said a new store at 123 Fletcher Parkway is scheduled to open Thursday, April 27, at 8 a.m.

The first 100 customers will get a gift card through ALDI’s Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Additionally, shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 store gift card during the April 27-30 weekend.

The store hours for the El Cajon location will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!