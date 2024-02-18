New affordable rental apartments funded through statewide initiative

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego announced Friday that it would turn a building in Hotel Circle into affordable rental apartments for the unhoused.

This transformation will use the $35 million the City received from the state through the Home Key project. The hotel will turn into 161 affordable rental apartments.

Since 2020, the City contributed to renovating five properties for the same purpose. These properties include Pacific Village, the Abbott Street Apartments, Path Villas El Cerrito, Kearny Vosta and Valley Vista.

In a statement, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said in part:

"The Homekey program has provided the tremendous opportunity to create affordable homes incredibly fast for San Diegans, meeting the moment of today's need for housing. This new award shows just how fruitful collaboration between the City, the Housing Commission, and the County can be."

The SDHC set aside vouchers to help residents pay their rent at their latest property. The City has yet to specify when the renovations will start.

