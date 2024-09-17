Neighbors worry about squatters in vacant East Village bar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Neighbors in the East Village area of San Diego say people cut through a fence and now live in a bar that went out of business.

Now, at least one of the neighbors wants something done about it.

"I don't think anybody who lives here is really happy about this," Doug Leezer said. Leezer has a view of the former El Dorado Cocktail Lounge from his high-rise apartment.

From that view, he spotted what he believes are squatters going in and out of a hole in the fence outside of the bar.

"I could see a giant hole in the fence, and I could see somebody behind the building seemingly going in and out, and then I could see someone coming out of the hole in the fence," Leezer said.

Leezer thinks people live inside the El Dorado, located on the corner of 11th and Broadway. The police have confirmed his fears. The San Diego Police Department says it found someone inside the old bar on Sept. 3, and officers have been called back multiple times since for 'Get it Done' requests.

"I just happened to take pictures of that person coming out of the fence," Leezer said.

The El Dorado has been closed since last August, but Leezer took the picture just last week. He sent it to the City of San Diego along with his own 'Get it Done' request. Right now, his request is marked as 'in process.'

"I don't know what's happening inside the building," he added.

On Monday, ABC 10News saw multiple people standing in the parking lot outside the bar, including some sitting in tents, but nobody going in and out through the hole in the fence.

In the meantime, Leezer hopes it gets fixed soon.

"I think that the city needs to really take it under control," Leezer said.

ABC 10News attempted to reach the property owner listed in county records. So far, we have not heard back.