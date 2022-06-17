Neighbors share thoughts on woman choked by a man after walking dog

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman was walking her dog Wednesday when a man came into her home and choked her. That man is 53-year-old Shane Crawford, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a sex crime, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and commission of a felony while on bail.

Those who live in the area say it's shocking. The neighborhood, as said by one resident Cynthia Snelling, is very family-oriented, a community where everyone knows everyone.

She did not expect this to happen there.

Wednesday afternoon, off Hygeia Avenue in Encinitas, a woman was walking her dog trying to go home when Crawford asked if he could use her restroom.

The unidentified woman said no. But the Sheriff's Office says that Crawford pushed the woman into her home, and began choking her.

"Alarming," says Snelling. "Scary."

Snelling is house-sitting for her sister. When she heard what happened, she was shocked.

"It's very unnerving, this is a safe area, it looks safe, it looks very family-oriented," says Snelling. "And hearing that this happened a block away or so, very let's say more watchful of where I am going, how I am with."

Wednesday afternoon, the woman provided a description of Crawford and his car to deputies, after someone else in the home was able to kick Crawford out.

Deputies found Crawford suspiciously pulling over next to another woman who was jogging.

When deputies arrested Crawford, they found condoms in his pocket and discovered he has an extensive criminal history.

"You see people with their garage doors all day long and you feel safe," says Snelling. "But hearing that something happened you don't feel safe anymore."

A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Department told ABC10 News that Crawford was previously in prison, convicted for robbery. He was also arrested previously for felony theft, battery, and narcotics charges.

Crawford was out on bail for a recent DUI during Wednesday's incident. The Sheriff's Department says there are many factors that go into probation requirements and house arrest. The spokesperson believes it's possible that Crawford's court hearings had probably not gotten to that portion just yet, or may not have asked for it.

As for the neighborhood in Encinitas, those who live there, are just glad that everyone is now safe.

The Sheriff's Department says that you should always be aware of your surroundings and not be complacent in areas where you feel safest. The spokesperson suggests that you make eye contact with individuals, look around, and if you fear something is wrong, do not go home. He says, to call for help either on the phone or out loud, and move to a public area.

