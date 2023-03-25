'Neighbors helping neighbors' food drive addresses growing need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the sun rose on Saturday morning, volunteers got to work collecting food and distributing it to families in need across San Diego County.

“One of the reasons we kept this going is because there’s such a great need,” said Robin Gephart, the San Diego coordinator for Just Serve.

This food drive started with Robin Gephart around five years ago. It’s called neighbors helping neighbors. Church congregations team up with local businesses to collect non-perishable food donations for the San Diego Food Bank.

“It’s a nice way to together, so many different facets of the community join together for one purpose,” Gephart said.

People drove in to drop off canned meat, vegetables, and peanut butter. As donors drove out, they were greeted by younger parishioners cheering them on.

“I got food every day. It’s hard to imagine people don’t get that," said Emily Robbins, a teenage volunteer. "So I want to help.”

Organizers say the drive grew from a need in the community. The Food Bank feeds around 400,000 people every month.

“There's a lot of people suffering, and service is good for us," Gephart said. "It’s good for the one who’s serving and for the recipients.”

The next food drive will be in August.