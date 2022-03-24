Neighbors help firefighters douse tree fire in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several cypress trees caught fire outside a home in University City on Thursday, the blaze was quickly put out with the help of some good Samaritans.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising just before 1 p.m. near Bloch Street and Bothe Avenue. Neighbors told ABC 10News they heard an explosion, and then car tires screeching out of the neighborhood.

Sky10 was over the home near Interstate 5 and state Route 52 junction and captured good Samaritans trying to knock out the flames before firefighters arrived.

The homes in the area were threatened, but no damages or injuries were reported.

Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were called out to assist because the cause of the fire is suspicious.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

