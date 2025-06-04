Nearly 8,000 pounds of meth seized by law enforcement in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities seized nearly 8,000 pounds of methamphetamine in the South Bay area of San Diego County, it was announced Wednesday.

Sheriff's detectives and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded at around 7 p.m. Monday to three vehicles with suspected bundles of narcotics, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said two vehicles traveled to a motel in San Ysidro, while the third vehicle drove to a motel in Chula Vista. All three drivers were detained.

Detectives found a total of 61 bundles containing suspected methamphetamine weighing about 7,704 pounds, with an estimated street value of $5.5 million, the agency reported.

The drivers were subsequently booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, transportation and possession of controlled substances for sale, officials said.

Their names were not immediately available.

No further information was available, but the investigation was ongoing.

