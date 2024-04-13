Nearly $40M coming to the San Diego region to assist migrants

SAN DIEGO — About $39 million are heading to the San Diego region to help asylum seekers while they await the outcome of their immigration proceedings.

The County of San Diego and the Catholic Diocese will receive almost $19.6 million from the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement on Friday, United States Representative Juan Vargas said:

“This funding will help make sure they have the resources they need to continue their important work to provide migrant communities with food, shelter, and other critical services.” U.S. Representative Juan Vargas (CA-52)

County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas revealed the county is working to create a sustainable migrant transition center.

The temporary Migrant Transitional Center was open from October of last year to the end of February but shut its doors due to a lack of funding.

"I think it's very necessary," said Catalina Torres, a volunteer who spends her days helping migrants after they are dropped off at the Iris Avenue Transit Center.

"Being out here on the street, it's chaotic. It's not the safest for us that are here on the ground and also for these migrants who are already pretty vulnerable," said Torres.

After the funds were announced, Supervisor Jim Desmond quickly posted on X, voicing his concerns about how they would be spent.

Instead of addressing the root cause of illegal immigration and a broken asylum process, the federal government has decided to spend $300 million to continue allowing the chaos of a broken immigration system.



The county of San Diego is set to receive nearly $20 million, which… — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 12, 2024

"I'd rather see that money have gone towards securing the border and making sure the border patrol stops people or we only allow enough people in that we can manage," Supervisor Desmond told ABC 10News.

Some of the nonprofits that typically receive funding from the county for migrant services are still unsure how exactly the funds will be allocated.

In a statement to ABC 10News, a spokesperson for Jewish Family Service, which oversees the San Diego Rapid Response Network, said in part: