Nearly 30 kittens sent to Oregon to help overcrowded San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A total of 27 kittens were sent to Portland, Oregon Thursday by the San Diego Humane Society to ease overcrowding at local shelters and help them find forever homes.

SDHS's animal care staff prepared the kittens for take-off and brought them to Alaska Airline's cargo terminal at San Diego International Airport at 7:20 a.m. The ASPCA and its flight manager loaded the kittens onto the plane and flew to Portland, where they will meet the staff at Oregon Humane Society.

The kittens all came in stray to San Diego and have had no owners come forward to claim them. They are between 8-10 weeks old.

According to the SDHS, the transport to Oregon is in-part to ease the overcrowding at local shelters.

The organization has seen a 53% increase in the daily average of kittens in-care in July of this year -- 1,084 -- compared to July of 2022 -- 708. SDHS has 2,502 animals in care and is at 143% capacity for cat space and 173% for dog space.

"We are extremely grateful to the ASPCA for arranging this transport and to Oregon Humane Society for welcoming in these kittens into their care and getting them ready for adoption," a statement from SDHS read. "Some of the kittens still need spay/neuter surgeries in Portland, so this transport also alleviates pressure on San Diego Humane Society's medical team."

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.