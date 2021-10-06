Navy sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The family of a Navy sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor will finally have closure after many decades.

On Wednesday, Navy Steward’s Mate 2nd Class Jesus F. Garcia is being laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. He was one of more than 400 crew members who died aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1942.

Garcia’s nephew, Sonny Garcia, said he always knew his uncle was on that ship and was killed in action. His family said Garcia was buried in Hawaii as an unknown sailor because he hadn’t been positively identified.

In 2018, Sonny learned more about his family member after receiving a call from the Navy informing him they had indeed positively identified Garcia through DNA and technology.

And after 80 years, his remains were returning to San Diego where his family can have a proper burial for him.

“I think it’s super awesome. It’s been so many years, and it’s finally time for our family to get some closure on the circumstances surrounding my uncle’s death,” Sonny said.

Sonny also believes the burial isn’t just about his uncle, but about honoring and remember all the sailors who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We need to do this for him but also all of the sailors who lost their lives on that tragic day at Pearl Harbor. It means a lot,” Sonny said.